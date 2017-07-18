DTC Domo Broadcast Launching Wireless UHD Transmitter at IBC 2017

AMSTERDAM—IBC 2017 will serve as the unveiling for DTC Domo Broadcast’s as of yet unnamed wireless 4K UHD transmitter.

According to JP Delport, DTC’s broadcast sales director, the new transmitter has UHD and HDR capabilities and can utilize next-generation HEVC compression technology. The transmitter is designed to also be able to handle higher bit-rates.

In addition, DTC has plans to show its miniature Broadcast Nano HD transmitter for the first time in Europe. The Broadcast Nano incorporates a control panel, broadcast-standard connectors, and forced cooling for improved thermal performance. The company’s camera back OBTX and PRORXD systems will also be on hand with new features like dual pedestal DVB-T.

IBC 2017 takes place from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam, with DTC Domo Broadcasting occupying booth 1.F41.