Domo Brings COFDM Transmitters and Receivers to 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Domo Broadcast, which is a division of Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), will showcase its new Broadcast Nano HD transmitter at the 2017 NAB Show, among other COFDM wireless transmitters and receivers designed for sports production and newsgathering applications. The Broadcast Nano HD transmitter has a control panel as well as Bluetooth connectivity, which makes real-time configuration as seamless as possible for operators.

Nano HD transmitter

In addition, Domo plans to show its PRORXD Eight-Way Diversity RF wireless receiver platform, with improved bi-directional camera controls. This multi-way diversity COFDM receiver has less than two frames delay, and with its eight-way maximum ratio combining of RF inputs, video is recovered free from distortion. There’s also an option to link it with other receivers via ASI packet diversity over coax cable or IP, which is ideal for blanket coverage of a golf course or racetrack, or other wide area event.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Domo Broadcast will be in boothC7137. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.