Dominique Delport to Give IBC 2016 Keynote

LONDON—Dominique Delport has been slated to deliver a keynote at this September’s IBC 2016 Conference in Amsterdam. Delport is the global managing director of Havas Media Group, as well as chairman of Vivendi Content.

Dominique Delport

In his keynote, Delport will address how the media landscape has changed and what this means for traditional media companies. He will also share his views on big digital platforms like Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, and how Europeans should continue to develop content that speaks to their cultures.

IBC 2016 is titled “Transformation in the Digital Era: Leadership, strategy and creativity in media and entertainment.” It will take place from Sept. 8-13 at RAI Amsterdam. Delport is scheduled to give his keynote address on Sept. 8.