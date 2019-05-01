DOJ Hosting Workshop on TV, Digital Advertising Competition

WASHINGTON—The Department of Justice is scheduled to host the Competition in Television and Digital Advertising Workshop, a two-day public workshop starting Thursday, May 2, that will examine industry dynamics in media advertising and the implications for antitrust enforcement and policy, specifically related to online and television advertising.

The main crux of the agenda looks to explore the practical considerations that industry participants face and the competitive impact of technological developments such as digital and targeted advertising in media markets. Four panels will examine topics that include television advertising; internet and mobile advertising; the competitive dynamics in media advertising; and trends and predictions for advertising generally.

Featured speakers will include opening remarks from Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Makan Delrahim and panelists that include Pat LaPlatney, president and co-CEO of Gray Television; Mark Lieberman, president and CEO of Viamedia; Greg Stuart, CEO of Mobile Marketing Association; Rick Kaplan, general counsel for NAB; and Chris Ripley, CEO Sinclair Broadcast Group.

The workshop, which runs May 2, 1:30-5:30 p.m., to May 3, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Anne K. Bingaman Auditorium and Lecture Hall in the Liberty Square Building in D.C.

Though free, attendees are encouraged to register for each day by emailing ATR.AdvRegInfo@USDOJ.GOV.