FCC to Consider Spectrum, National Security and Foreign Ownership Issues During May Open Meeting

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has released the agenda for its May 22, 2025 Open Meeting, which is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. at the agency's headquarters.

The FCC described the items on the agenda as follows:

Promoting the Integrity and Security of Telecommunications Certification Bodies, Measurement Facilities, and the Equipment Authorization Program (ET Docket No. 24-136).

Summary: The Commission will consider a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would strengthen requirements and oversight relating to telecommunications certification bodies (TCBs), measurement facilities (test labs), and accreditation bodies to help ensure the integrity of these entities for purposes of our equipment authorization program, to better protect national security, and to advance the Commission’s comprehensive strategy to build a more secure and resilient communications supply chain.

Protecting our Communications Networks by Promoting Transparency Regarding Foreign Adversary Control (GN Docket No. 25-166)

Summary: The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that proposes to require holders of covered Commission-issued licenses, authorizations, or approvals to certify whether they are owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary and, if so, to disclose foreign ownership interests and the nature of the foreign adversary ownership and control.

Expanding Use of the 12.7-13.25 GHz Band for Mobile Broadband or Other Expanded Use (GN Docket No. 22-352); Shared Use of the 42-42.5 GHz Band (WT Docket No. 23-158); Use of Spectrum Bands Above 24 GHz For Mobile Radio Services (GN Docket No. 14-177)

Summary: The Commission will consider a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that explores ways that the 12.7-13.25 GHz and 42.0-42.5 GHz bands could be used more intensively by satellite communications, as an alternative or a complement to the previous proposals for terrestrial wireless communications in these bands.

The meeting will be webcast at: www.fcc.gov/live. Open captioning will be provided as well as a text only version on the FCC website.