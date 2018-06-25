Digital Nirvana to Unveil v5.2 of MonitorIQ at the 2018 IBC Show

FREMONT, Calif. — At the 2018 IBC Show from September 14–18 at the RAI in Amsterdam, Digital Nirvana, a provider of digital video equipment and services, will debut v5.2 of its flagship MonitorIQ media and management platform in Hall 14, Stand D05. The company’s exhibit will also showcase its latest metadata generation, subtitling, and closed captioning solutions.

With functions spanning multichannel signal monitoring, logging, loudness monitoring, SmartSearch, ad verification, content repurposing and archive, MonitorIQ enables broadcasters to monitor their video, primarily to meet compliance requirements.

v5.2 adds features that enhance the platform’s efficiency, stability, and end-user experience, including: search filter options with calendar controls, improved geographic time zone display, and NAS configuration options to change retention period of original and proxy encoded files to use storage space more effectively.

Other features improve configuring the player for closed captions, subtitles, teletext, NAC, LKFS and ratings, and enabling player controls in full-screen mode, as well as support for network tuner devices using network device discovery (via SSDP). The new version also improves support for IPTV protocols (MPEG-TS over HTTP), recording H.265 in MPEG-TS, and recording multiple channels from a single input.

Also debuting at IBC is Metadator, a new software application that the company claims will make the Avid editing process faster and easier by generating locators for media assets, along with metadata, outside of Avid’s Interplay MAM system. It automates extracting video and audio, and generating transcripts using speech-to-text technology, and then ingests this content back into Avid Interplay so that metadata can be found more easily during editing.

Digital Nirvana also offers a cloud-based caption generation workflow for prerecorded and online video content that combines automated speech-to-text conversion with experienced captioners, reducing the time and cost to publish and providing better search engine performance. The company’s cloud-based caption synchronization service automatically realigns live broadcast captions for online usage, utilizing audio fingerprinting to automate near-live synchronization of live broadcast captions.

Digital Nirvana will be in Hall 14, Stand D05 at the RAI.

