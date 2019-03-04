Densitron ‘Ready’ to Launch New HMI Engine at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The 2019 NAB Show will be the grand entrance for the latest product from display technologies creator Densitron, as the company will premiere its UReady 16600, a rack-mounted HMI engine with USB interface. Designed for broadcast applications that cover portable production units to studios, the UReady 16600 is a high-resolution display with Capacitive Touch for interactive control.

The unit has an easy to mount housing and plug-and-play connectivity for Windows OS 7, 8 and 10. It is packaged in a single 1U, 19-inch rack metal chassis, while the 13.2-inch monitor offers 222 ppi resolution combined with backlight brightness and contrast, and IPS technology for an 85/85/85/85 symmetric viewing angle. Multiple audio level and video displays can be shown side by side, with the system providing a pixel ratio of 2880x240.

As part of the UReady range, the 16600 model comes with Projected Capacitive Touch standard, which allows for the device to be interactive. The unit can be operated 24/7, with a backlight offering a half-life of 50,000 hours.

Densitron will present the UReady 16600 at its booth, N4515, during the NAB Show. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.