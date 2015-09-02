CueScript Will Launch Prompter Foot Control at IBC 2015

SURREY, ENGLAND—CueScript has announced that it will bring a pair of its latest prompter related products to IBC 2015, the Mole Foot Control and the CueScript Collapsible Hood.

Mole Foot Control

The Mole Foot Control is an Ethernet-based unit with CAN Bus connectivity that enables to use the Mole Foot Control anywhere without no specialized cabling required. The system is designed to sit under a desk or at the presenter’s feet.

The CueScript Collapsible Hood, which premiere back at NAB 2015, is a full-sized hood that is able to fold flat without removing the glass. This allows the prompter to be fully protected and quick to set-up.

CueScript will also display the CueB, a USB Ethernet-based external prompting hub that connects to PC or Mac, enabling activation of the CueiT software and allowing additional desktop, foot and wireless controls to be added to the CueScript system. CueScript’s prompting units, including the CSM LED prompters and CSTM talent monitors, will also be on hand.

IBC 2015 takes place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam. CueScript will be located at booth 11.F45.