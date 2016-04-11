Cue Script to Debut Jib-Mounted Prompter at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Cue Script will debut the new CSF-10 prompter, which is designed for use with jibs and cranes, along with its full range of Cue-It prompting software. With its software, the CSF-10 features a ribbon menu style that makes all features viewable and accessible without impeding the view of the script and run order.

CSTM24

Quick commands and readily available features can be accessed from multiple locations. And markers enable operators to create their own sub-run order and pinpoint positions to instantly navigate to within the script, either on the edit screen and/or prompter output.

This lightweight unit can be used with a collapsible hood and prompter glass or as a straight reading system without additional hardware. With its 2000-nit screen, it’s easy to read, even in bright daylight, and the rock-solid mounting system assures crane and jib operators that it won’t move or wobble at the end of a camera move. Its intelligent Cue-lights automatically switch directions by virtue of a built-in motion sensor known as an accelerometer

Cue Script will also demonstrate the CSTM24 24-inch HD-SDI talent monitor, which features a double arm mounting system with no restriction to the camera.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Cue Script will be in booth N3421. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.