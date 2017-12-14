Comcast, Discovery and YouTube Execs to Keynote at CES

ARLINGTON, VA.—CTA has assembled a lineup of high-level executives from companies like Comcast, Discovery and YouTube for its C Space Keynote at the upcoming CES 2018 show. Set to speak is Nancy Dubuc, A&E Networks CEO; Marcien Jencks, Comcast Cable president of advertising; David Zaslav, CEO at Discovery Communications; Aryeh Bourkoff, LionTree LLC CEO; Kristin Patrick, PepsiCo senior vice president of global brand development; Michael E. Kassan, chairman and CEO, and Wenda Harris Millard, vice chairman, of MediaLink; and Robert Kyncl, the chief business officer at YouTube.

The keynote, presented by MediaLink, will take a look at how the business of content distribution is changing the landscape of the media, marketing, advertising and entertainment industries, according to CTA’s announcement.

“Consumers are regularly watching time-shifted content, and it’s important for marketers and the entertainment industry to shift business practices to meet consumer demand for anytime/anywhere access to video content,” said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, CES and corporate business strategy, CTA, about the keynote.

The keynote is scheduled to take place on Jan. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the Monte Carlo’s Park Theater.

CES 2018 will take place from Jan. 9-12 in Las Vegas.