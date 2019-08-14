Cobalt Puts Spotlight on OpenGear for 4K HDR at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Cobalt Digital has a handful of new products in its openGear line that offer support for 4K and HDR that will be shown during the upcoming 2019 IBC Show in Amsterdam. Among its products include decoders, encoders, RIST Main Profile, bi-directional SDR/HDR converters, multiviewers and distribution amplifiers.

One of the highlights from Cobalt will be its new 9992-DEC series of HEVC/AVC/MPEG-2 decoders for openGear. Similar to the 9992-ENC encoders, the 9992-DEC features pay-as-you-go licensing. It also features support for resolution up to 4K and has a complement of audio decoding capabilities. The 9992-DEC series includes the 9992-2DEC dual-channel decoder and the 9992-DEC-4K-HEVC with single-channel 4K or dual-channel 2K and support for H.265.

Cobalt will also use the IBC Show to debut its support for the RIST Main Profile, which adds features such as encryption (DTLS or PSK), tunneling, NAT traversal, point-to-multipoint distribution, low bit rate optimization and ST-2110 transport.

Additional products that will be on display at the Cobalt stand include the 9904-UDX-4K up/down/cross converter for generating dynamic metadata when converting HDR to SDR and back to SDR to preserve full HDR picture information; new versions of the 9971 series of multiviewers with added dual outputs and user controls; the new 9915 series of DAs that support 4K 12G-SDI sources; a new 12G-SDI openGear routing card with a 12x12 routing matrix; and SafeLink, an openGear system that can take in multiple transport streams and provide a RIST wrapper to protect video links between two points.

The 2019 IBC Show will run from Sept. 13-17. Cobalt will be located at stand 10.B44.