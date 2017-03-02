Cinegy to Showcase Broadcast Playout & Automation at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The latest version of the Cinegy Air PRO real-time playout server and multi-channel broadcast automation software will be on display at the 2017 NAB Show. With its built-in channel branding capabilities, Cinegy Air PRO can control multiple channels that air identical content, while requiring regionalized commercials and branding.

Using off-the-shelf hardware, Cinegy Air PRO easily streams UHD. And with its built-in loudness limiter, Dolby E encoding and decoding, there’s no need for external devices or additional software to perform compliance testing, encoding, decoding or subtitling. Since Cinegy Air PRO integrates HEVC stream encoding with high-end Nvidia graphics cards, HEVC and H.264 encoding can be offloaded onto the Nvidia GPU.

Also at the booth will be Cinegy News, an all-in-one news production package that now includes Cinegy Archive and Cinegy Desktop. Designed to get news to air quickly, Cinegy News provides automated news feed handling, writing, rundown creation and teleprompter functions. It also integrates video and audio editing, voiceover recording, graphics creation, template-based titling and more into a single package.

As an added benefit, Cinegy News features the Cinegy Archive media asset management system, as well as Cinegy Desktop, which include a fully featured NRCS client, making it a collaborative, comprehensive news production environment.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Cinegywill be in boothSL11116. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.