Chyron Partnering With NeuroTV on Virtual Sets



Chyron is showing off a new integration with NeuroTV, a Belgian company specializing in virtual sets, including 3D sets, at the 2010 NAB Show.



The partnership is driven by the increasing desire for broadcasters to advance to sophisticated high-definition environments, and the virtual set tools provide endless possibilities without enormous costs.



With the combined Chyron/NeuroTV system, software can manipulate the look from a single fixed camera, virtually placing on-air talent in different sets and even replicating camera movements, all live.



It also ties into Chyron Connect, a new virtual online marketplace where broadcasters and set designers can meet; broadcasters can enlist designers for help or purchase complete virtual sets, and designers can post their portfolios and look for clients.



Previously, Chyron had joined NeuroTV in marketing efforts but NAB will mark the first time the companies have displayed an integrated system.



