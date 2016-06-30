CES 2016 Sets Attendance Record

ARLINGTON, VA.—The final results are in and the Consumer Technology Association says that CES 2016 was one for the record books, announcing a new attendance record of 177,393. The final numbers for the Las Vegas conference that ran Jan. 6-9 were collected through an independent audit summary from Vault Consulting LLC.

The number of international attendees for the conference also set record highs, with 53,808 people representing 158 countries made the trip to Las Vegas, per Vault.

CES 2017 will take place once again in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8, 2017. Registration will open Sept. 6.