Canon to Highlight 8K Technology at NAB Show

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon will look to make its presence known at the 2016 NAB Show by showing off its full range of 4K and HD gear, conduct presentations and panel discussions, and offer its 8K Ride Experience.

First introduced at the Canon Expo in New York this past September, Canon’s 8K Ride Experience projects videos on large screens to surround viewers and provide a sense of movement while standing still, according to the company. Canon will also showcase its working prototype 8K cameras and lenses. A prototype 4K projector capable of covering up to 100 percent of the DCI color space will also be on display.

Among the presentations that Canon will take part in during the show is of cinematographer James Neihouse’s IMAX film “A Beautiful Planet.” Neihouse and Marsha Ivins, a former American astronaut, will discuss shooting with Canon’s EOS C500 and EOS-1D C Cinema Cameras in 4K aboard the International Space Station.

Canon cinema cameras, 4K reference displays, HD video and DSLR cameras, and lenses are also going to be on display during the show. Canon’s Professional Services will also host the Canon Hospitality Suite in Room C201.

Canon will be located in booth C4325 during the 2016 NAB Show, which takes place April 16-21 in Las Vegas.