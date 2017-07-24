Calrec Bringing Artemis Ray, RP1 to IBC 2017

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND—Calrec Audio is ready to tout two of its latest products at the upcoming IBC 2017 show: the Artemis Ray digital audio console and the RP1 remote production unit.

The Artemis Ray console features 456 input channels and is capable of handling up to 72 faders. The console has a new surface layout that includes a new fader/monitor panel, which has eight full-size faders. The Artemis Ray is designed to take up less surface area.

RP1

The RP1 remote production unit consists of a 2U core that contains integrated FPGA-based DSP, which allows for a console surface at another facility to control all mixing functionality. The RP1 core manages all the processing for IFB routing and remote monitor mixes. The unit also can embed audio into existing video-transport mechanisms, while its modular I/O backbone can accept Calrec’s I/O cards, allowing it to connect via analog, AES, MADI, SDI and AoIP solutions. In addition, Calrec is expected to introduce a suite of new RP1 features, like a two-band filter, four-band EQ, expander and gate facilities, compressor and sidechain EQ facilities, direct output for all remote faders and remote auxes via Calrec Assist.

Calrec will be located at booth 8.C61 during the show, which will run from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.