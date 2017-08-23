Government Video Expo Issues Call for Speakers
WASHINGTON—It’s an exciting and challenging time to be a video professional! Government Video Expo returns to Washington, D.C., this November, and we are inviting potential speakers to submit presentation proposals.
We seek presentations targeting:
Corporate and enterprise video production
Live and event streaming for the government and public sector
Best business practices for creative professionals
Virtual, augmented and mixed reality
Aerial/UAV videography
Nonfiction filmmaking and documentary techniques
Visual radio – video for radio broadcasters
Video security
Distance learning
Video over IP
Sound production and post
Email a description of your proposed presentation, 300 words or less, to cclapp@nbmedia.com. Also include a brief description of your experience, background or qualifications.
Presentations are 30 to 45 minutes. Speakers receive free event registration. Speaker proposals are due by Sept. 22.
Government Video Expo, the Mid-Atlantic Region’s Premier Event, is designed for video, broadcast and AV professionals. The 22nd annual Government Video Expo will feature a full exhibit floor with numerous training options, free seminars, keynotes, networking opportunities, and five new educational pavilions.
This three-day event features a broad range of production, post production, streaming, display and delivery technologies on the exhibit floor, providing valuable information to media professionals working across multiple platforms for federal, state and local government, law enforcement, education, non-profits, and publicly funded institutions.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox