Government Video Expo Issues Call for Speakers

WASHINGTON—It’s an exciting and challenging time to be a video professional! Government Video Expo returns to Washington, D.C., this November, and we are inviting potential speakers to submit presentation proposals.

We seek presentations targeting:

Corporate and enterprise video production

Live and event streaming for the government and public sector

Best business practices for creative professionals

Virtual, augmented and mixed reality

Aerial/UAV videography

Nonfiction filmmaking and documentary techniques

Visual radio – video for radio broadcasters

Video security

Distance learning

Video over IP

Sound production and post

Email a description of your proposed presentation, 300 words or less, to cclapp@nbmedia.com. Also include a brief description of your experience, background or qualifications.

Presentations are 30 to 45 minutes. Speakers receive free event registration. Speaker proposals are due by Sept. 22.

Government Video Expo, the Mid-Atlantic Region’s Premier Event, is designed for video, broadcast and AV professionals. The 22nd annual Government Video Expo will feature a full exhibit floor with numerous training options, free seminars, keynotes, networking opportunities, and five new educational pavilions.

This three-day event features a broad range of production, post production, streaming, display and delivery technologies on the exhibit floor, providing valuable information to media professionals working across multiple platforms for federal, state and local government, law enforcement, education, non-profits, and publicly funded institutions.