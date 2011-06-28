Broadpeak - Jacques Le Mancq, President and CEO



Q. Evaluate 3D one year after it was perhaps over-hyped by various industry types at IBC2010 — what is the reality settling down into?

Right now 3D is mostly being used in theaters. While consumer interest is growing, as evident from the purchase of 3D TV sets, 3D content offering is limited at this moment. One major issue facing the growth of 3D is that 3D content delivery requires extensive bandwidth and is difficult to deliver on networks without infrastructure investments. However, with the rapid growth of CDN technology, optimizing content delivery will increasingly prove to be less of a challenge and aid in the growth of 3D technology.



Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front-and-centre at IBC?

Some of the technology trends to watch out for this year at IBC will be over-the-top delivery technologies, 3D without glasses, 3D over mobile, HTML5 and Android 3.0.



Q. What’s new that you will show at IBC and that broadcasters should look for there?

Keeping up with the growing demand for multiplatform content, the star of our offerings at this year’s IBC is a cross-terminal, cross-OS demo of “follow me” TV. Utilizing our unified CDN technology, we will showcase how efficiently on-demand content can be delivered to multiple devices, while also allowing for switching from one device to another to carry on watching the same content. The demo will involve delivery to an iPad with http live streaming, an STB with TS streaming, an Android-based Galaxy Phone with RTSP streaming, and a PC with Silverlight streaming.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

Broadpeak’s unified CDN technology enables the delivery of content to multiple devices smoothly and simply. We offer operators the unique capability to manage video deployment on cable, IPTV, and open Internet networks from a single management interface. Additionally, we provide operators with tools to monetize their networks by deploying a CDN on their own infrastructure, thereby saving valuable investment.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

Broadpeak is headquartered out of Rennes, France and we currently have 17 employees. The company is a spin-off from Technicolor, carrying on the long legacy of Technicolor’s excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery. We design and manufacture multiplatform broadband video delivery solutions for Internet service providers and IPTV, cable, and hybrid pay-TV operators worldwide. Our portfolio of video network components powers the delivery of movies, television programming and other content over managed networks and the Internet, enabling viewing on any type of device.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what’s your fondest memory? What’s your favourite restaurant or pub?

This will be my thirteenth year at the IBC Show. Amsterdam is a fascinating city, and while in town I always make it a point to have a meal at my favorite restaurant Le Zinc.



