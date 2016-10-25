Black Box Tackles 4K, Virtualization at SMPTE 2016

LOS ANGELES—Black Box is ready to showcase what it has to offer in response to the growing areas of 4K and virtualization at this year’s SMPTE 2016 conference. The KVM and AV technology provider is bringing new technologies in the virtual desktop infrastructure and high-performance KVM systems.

One of these products is the 4K60 module for the DKM system. The new module can be installed via a card, saving users from replacing the whole system. The updated DKM system enables matrix switching and console extension for multiple video formats, as well as flexible cross point switching. This allows the systems to be up to 140m apart over CATx or 10km over fiber.

There will also be the InvisaPC, which is designed to close the gap between traditional KVM and virtual machines. The device can be used to extend and switch DVI, USB HID, USB 2.0 and audio, in addition to controlling virtual machines using RDP 7.1/8 Remote FX. The IP-based system requires a bandwidth of 35 Mbit to transmit HD moving images.

Three other products that Black Box is planning to show at SMPTE are the Agility, DCX3000, and Radian video wall processor. The Agility is a multi-faceted system for digital switching, extension and distribution of video, audio, serial and USB signals that can convert from point-to-point extension to cross-point switching. The DXC3000 offers a 30-port matrix for switching of digital HD videos, audio and USB signals. The Radian video wall processor offers design freedom, with the ability to position or change images as the user sees fit.

SMPTE 2016 is currently underway. Black Box is located at booth 305.