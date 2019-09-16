Best of Show at IBC 2019 Winners Announced

AMSTERDAM—TV Technology's sister publication TVBEurope has announced the winners of the Best of Show at IBC 2019 Awards.

This year’s winners include PHABRIX for its QxL 25G rasterizer, designed to address the needs of IP workflows; LiveU and Griiip’s joint solution for live viewing and data insights in motorsports; and Iron Mountain Entertainment Services for the Iron Mountain InSight platform, which uses AI and ML to efficiently scan media inventories.

The full list of winners for media and entertainment is as follows:

Cinegy GmbH – Cinegy Capture PRO – No one scales better

– Cinegy Capture PRO – No one scales better Prime Focus Technologies – AI for Cricket – CLEAR Vision Cloud

– AI for Cricket – CLEAR Vision Cloud x.news information technology Gmbh – x.news – conceptr

– x.news – conceptr Pixit Media – PixStor

– PixStor Vela – Version 6.0 of Vela Luna/Encompass SmartLoggers

– Version 6.0 of Vela Luna/Encompass SmartLoggers Embrionixem – Virtu All-IP Core Infrastructure and Media Processing Platform

– Virtu All-IP Core Infrastructure and Media Processing Platform GatesAir – Intraplex Ascent SRT Video over IP Gateway

– Intraplex Ascent SRT Video over IP Gateway iSize Technologies – BitSave

– BitSave PHABRIX – QxL – 25G IP Enabled Rasterizer

– QxL – 25G IP Enabled Rasterizer Cobalt Digital – 9992-DEC-4K-HEVC

– 9992-DEC-4K-HEVC TVLogic – IS-mini 4K – Real time digital video colour processor

– IS-mini 4K – Real time digital video colour processor Dejero – Dejero IronRoute

– Dejero IronRoute MediaKind – Cygnus 360 Events

– Cygnus 360 Events BirdDog – P4K

– P4K Cinegy GmbH – Cinegy Air PRO – No one scales better

– Cinegy Air PRO – No one scales better EditShare – EFS 2020

– EFS 2020 Mediaproxy Pty Ltd – LogServer

– LogServer LYNX Technik AG – HDR Evie – HDR to SDR conversion and image processing

– HDR Evie – HDR to SDR conversion and image processing Glensound Electronics Ltd – DIVINE AoIP PoE Powered Monitor Dante/AES67 Diecast Network Audio Powered Loudspeaker

– DIVINE AoIP PoE Powered Monitor Dante/AES67 Diecast Network Audio Powered Loudspeaker Ross Video – Ross Ultrix IP Software Defined Platform

– Ross Ultrix IP Software Defined Platform Vionlabs – Vionlabs Content Discovery Platform

– Vionlabs Content Discovery Platform Singular.live – Singular.live

– Singular.live InterDigital Research & Innovation – Digital Double

– Digital Double BT – BT Sport Ultimate

– BT Sport Ultimate Bridge Technologies – Widglets API for the VB440 network probe

– Widglets API for the VB440 network probe ThinkAnalytics – ThinkAdvertising

– ThinkAdvertising STREAM CIRCLE – A.M.O.S. – Autonomous Metadata Oriented Scheduling

– A.M.O.S. – Autonomous Metadata Oriented Scheduling LiveU and Griiip – LiveU and Griiip Unveil Unique Motorsports Live Viewing and Data-Driven Media Solution Platform

– LiveU and Griiip Unveil Unique Motorsports Live Viewing and Data-Driven Media Solution Platform AWS Elemental, an Amazon Web Services company – AWS Elemental MediaConnect

– AWS Elemental MediaConnect Adder Technology – ADDERLink INFINITY 4000 Series (ALIF4000)

– ADDERLink INFINITY 4000 Series (ALIF4000) Quantum – Quantum F-Series

– Quantum F-Series Rohde & Schwarz – R&S PRISMON.cloud

– R&S PRISMON.cloud Cloudian – Cloudian HyperStore Xtreme, Powered by Seagate

– Cloudian HyperStore Xtreme, Powered by Seagate Facilis – HUB Shared Storage system

– HUB Shared Storage system Telestream – OptiQ Monitor

– OptiQ Monitor Primestream – Elastic Data Viewer for AI

– Elastic Data Viewer for AI Ncam Technologies – Ncam Mk2

– Ncam Mk2 Dalet Digital Media Systems – Dalet Media Cortex

– Dalet Media Cortex GatesAir – Maxiva IMTX-70 Intra-Mast Transmitter

– Maxiva IMTX-70 Intra-Mast Transmitter Grass Valley – GV STRATUS One

– GV STRATUS One intoPIX – TICO-RAW codec

– TICO-RAW codec Cyanview – CY-STEM

– CY-STEM Ross Video – Ross PIERO Sports Graphic Analysis

– Ross PIERO Sports Graphic Analysis Zylight – Go-Panel

– Go-Panel Telemetrics, Inc. – PT-RE-2 (RoboEye2) Robotic Pan/Tilt/Zoom Camera

– PT-RE-2 (RoboEye2) Robotic Pan/Tilt/Zoom Camera Iron Mountain Entertainment Services – Iron Mountain InSight

– Iron Mountain InSight Zixi – The Zixi Platform

– The Zixi Platform Haivision – SRT Hub

Congratulations to all the winners, and be sure to check out the winning products on the show floor.