Best of Show at IBC 2019 Winners Announced
AMSTERDAM—TV Technology's sister publication TVBEurope has announced the winners of the Best of Show at IBC 2019 Awards.
This year’s winners include PHABRIX for its QxL 25G rasterizer, designed to address the needs of IP workflows; LiveU and Griiip’s joint solution for live viewing and data insights in motorsports; and Iron Mountain Entertainment Services for the Iron Mountain InSight platform, which uses AI and ML to efficiently scan media inventories.
The full list of winners for media and entertainment is as follows:
- Cinegy GmbH – Cinegy Capture PRO – No one scales better
- Prime Focus Technologies – AI for Cricket – CLEAR Vision Cloud
- x.news information technology Gmbh – x.news – conceptr
- Pixit Media – PixStor
- Vela – Version 6.0 of Vela Luna/Encompass SmartLoggers
- Embrionixem – Virtu All-IP Core Infrastructure and Media Processing Platform
- GatesAir – Intraplex Ascent SRT Video over IP Gateway
- iSize Technologies – BitSave
- PHABRIX – QxL – 25G IP Enabled Rasterizer
- Cobalt Digital – 9992-DEC-4K-HEVC
- TVLogic – IS-mini 4K – Real time digital video colour processor
- Dejero – Dejero IronRoute
- MediaKind – Cygnus 360 Events
- BirdDog – P4K
- Cinegy GmbH – Cinegy Air PRO – No one scales better
- EditShare – EFS 2020
- Mediaproxy Pty Ltd – LogServer
- LYNX Technik AG – HDR Evie – HDR to SDR conversion and image processing
- Glensound Electronics Ltd – DIVINE AoIP PoE Powered Monitor Dante/AES67 Diecast Network Audio Powered Loudspeaker
- Ross Video – Ross Ultrix IP Software Defined Platform
- Vionlabs – Vionlabs Content Discovery Platform
- Singular.live – Singular.live
- InterDigital Research & Innovation – Digital Double
- BT – BT Sport Ultimate
- Bridge Technologies – Widglets API for the VB440 network probe
- ThinkAnalytics – ThinkAdvertising
- STREAM CIRCLE – A.M.O.S. – Autonomous Metadata Oriented Scheduling
- LiveU and Griiip – LiveU and Griiip Unveil Unique Motorsports Live Viewing and Data-Driven Media Solution Platform
- AWS Elemental, an Amazon Web Services company – AWS Elemental MediaConnect
- Adder Technology – ADDERLink INFINITY 4000 Series (ALIF4000)
- Quantum – Quantum F-Series
- Rohde & Schwarz – R&S PRISMON.cloud
- Cloudian – Cloudian HyperStore Xtreme, Powered by Seagate
- Facilis – HUB Shared Storage system
- Telestream – OptiQ Monitor
- Primestream – Elastic Data Viewer for AI
- Ncam Technologies – Ncam Mk2
- Dalet Digital Media Systems – Dalet Media Cortex
- GatesAir – Maxiva IMTX-70 Intra-Mast Transmitter
- Grass Valley – GV STRATUS One
- intoPIX – TICO-RAW codec
- Cyanview – CY-STEM
- Ross Video – Ross PIERO Sports Graphic Analysis
- Zylight – Go-Panel
- Telemetrics, Inc. – PT-RE-2 (RoboEye2) Robotic Pan/Tilt/Zoom Camera
- Iron Mountain Entertainment Services – Iron Mountain InSight
- Zixi – The Zixi Platform
- Haivision – SRT Hub
Congratulations to all the winners, and be sure to check out the winning products on the show floor.
