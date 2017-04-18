AWS Elemental Launches New Brand Ahead of NAB Show

PORTLAND, ORE.—There’s a new brand in town, as AWS Elemental has announced that it will make its official debut at the 2017 NAB Show. The new brand reflects the combined resources and cloud computing capabilities of Amazon Web Services with the video processing acumen of Elemental Technologies.

“AWS Elemental combines deep video processing expertise with the virtually limitless resources of the cloud to power our customers’ video processing workflows and give them the tools to perfect the media experience,” said Keith Wymbs, chief marketing officer for AWS Elemental, in the companies official press release.

Under its new banner, AWS Elemental will feature some of its new workflows and technologies, all of which work in the cloud. These will include technologies for HDR, live channel playout, managing VOD libraries, frame accurate live-to-VOD functionality and cloud-based ingest services.

The company will also take part in sessions scheduled throughout the conference, including “Reaching for the Stars: Connecting to the Future with NASA and Hollywood.” AWS Elemental’s Sam Blackman and Khawaja Shams will take part in the panel that will include the first 4K live stream from the International Space Station.

In addition, AWS Elemental is still sponsoring the annual 4K 4Charity Fun Run that takes place on April 25.

AWS Elemental will be located at booth SU2202 during the 2017 NAB Show, which runs from April 24-27 in Las Vegas.