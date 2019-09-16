Aviwest, V-Nova Show Next-Gen Newsgathering Proof of Concept at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Aviwest and V-Nova have formed a strategic partnership to develop and sell newsgathering products with a target release of 2020, the companies said.

Building upon the success of a Media-Telecom Catalyst project, which led to a proof of concept in less than six months, the joint development uses V-Nova’s P+ AI-powered next-gen streaming enhancement with newsgathering solutions from Aviwest. The proof of concept is being shown during IBC 2019 at the RAI Amsterdam, which closed Sept. 17.

The Media-Telecom Catalyst Innovation projects fast-track innovation in the media and technology ecosystem. IBC and the TM Forum have collaborated on the program, which brings together companies of all sizes to develop solutions to commonly faced industry challenges.

Aviwest and V-Nova were among several companies participating in the “Mobile Newsgathering Using AI-Powered Catalyst” project. Others in the project included Al Jazerra, Associated Press, BBC and BT. The project tackled enhancing transmitted news content in the face of fluctuating and sometimes unreliable mobile network coverage, as well as taking advantage of the benefits of 5G.

The Aviwest-V-Nova proof-of-concept product enables high-performance video compression and robustness in a constrained bandwidth connection. It provides low latency performance and smart adaptability to different network conditions, the companies said. The goal is to develop this proof-of-concept project into a newsgathering solution that integrates V-Nova’s P+ technology into an HE4000, Multi-HD/UHD HEVC encoder.

Live demos are being held at the Media Telecoms Catalyst Zone in Hall 9 of the RAI Amsterdam.

V-Nova is exhibiting at IBC 2019 stand 14.A07 and Aviwest is in stand 2.B31.

More information is available on the Aviwest website and the V-Nova website.