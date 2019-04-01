Aveco Bringing Redwood BLACK to 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Aveco is crossing the pond to attend this year’s NAB Show, and with it will come the American debut of its Redwood BLACK multipurpose video engine for production control and master control automation. After launching in Europe last year, the Redwood BLACK is now available in the Americas.

The Redwood BLACK is a software-based integrated channel playout device and video engine with IP and SDI I/Os, with support for 4K UHD HDR, integrated graphics and multi-channel DVE for production-in-a-box and quality master control branding. The unit can also integrate with Aveco automation systems.

Powered by Harmonic Spectrum X, Redwood BLACK supports 4K UHD, HDR, SDI, SMPTE ST 2110, SMPTE ST 2022-6, Dolby E encoding/decoding and a flexible storage architecture. Each unit is capable of four channels of SD/HD in/our or one channel I/O of 4K UHD. There can also be up to two channels of DVE and advanced graphics.

A studio production system of the Redwood BLACK and Aveco automation integrate with major Newsroom Computer Systems, includes MAM and provides the ability to edit-and-playout during ingest. A master control playout solution, consisting of Redwood BLACK and Aveco automation, includes BXF 5.0 traffic integration and Ad Juggler. Aveco’s integration of production control and master control operations includes automated cue exchange.

Aveco will feature the Redwood BLACK and more of its products at booth SL2808. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.