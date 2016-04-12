ATX Networks to Demo IPTV, License-Free Transcoding at TV Connect

LONDON—ATX Networks has announced its plans for TV Connect 2016 set to take place later this month. The manufacturer of OTT and IPTV digital video systems will feature two demos, one for its VidiPlay end-to-end IPTV system, and another for its VersAtivePro transcoders with ATX’s video management system.

VidiPlay middleware allows IP set-back boxes and smart TV clients to deliver IP video to large format displays as well as PCs, tablets and mobile devices. VidiPlay can also manage client authentication and access control, provides client UI customization and supports advanced features like an interactive program guide, VOD, nPVR, and digital signage.

With the VersAtivePro license-free transcoding platform, users can be flexible with transcoding. The system comes in software-only version to run on off-the-shelf hardware that leverage existing servers for transcoding requirements. ATX’s VMS element manager provides centralized management and control of multiple units.

The company also plans to show its DigiVu II Micro encoder for local insertion and backhaul applications. Video inputs include HD/SD-SDI, CVBS, HDMI, while outputs include MPEG-2/H.264, SD/HD and multiple output profile encoding. The unit also features optional integrated Zixi Feeder or VideoFlow DVP technologies for video delivery over the Internet.

TV Connect 2016 is scheduled to take place from April 26-28 in London.