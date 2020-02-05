Artel Video Featuring SMART IP Platform at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Artel Video Systems aims to simplify broadcasters’ move to hybrid IP/SDI and all-IP operations, and will use the 2020 NAB Show to showcase its latest products that will assist with that mission.

SMART Media Delivery Platform

One such product is the SMART Media Delivery Platform, a software-defined, four-channel, auto-sense 3G/HD/SD-SDI-over-IP multifunction gateway with integrated non-blocking layer 2/3 switching and routing capabilities. SMART has four video ports for transport of video, audio and ancillary data and four GigE data ports that bridge to one or two 10G interfaces. The platform supports SMPTE ST 2022: 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7 hitless switching; J2K compression; QoS; VLAN tagging; and traffic management.

Artel has also announced that it will conduct live demos that will showcase SMART’s J2K support, showing how different software images can be selected to enable different functionality on the installed hardware system.

Quarra PTP Ethernet switches are also on tap for the NAB Show. The company’s family of PTP-aware managed IP switches offer IEEE 1588-compliant timing and synchronization, with new modifications supporting live performance environments, having quieter fans and new software-based controls that can vary fan speed. In addition to supporting SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2059-2, the switches are Ravenna AES67-approved and Dante- and QSC-tested.

In addition, Artel will be showcasing its FiberLink family of media transport products, which support video, audio and data signals. All devices in the FiberLink family support SMPTE standards.

Artel Video Systems will be located at booth SU5021 during the 2020 NAB Show, which will run from April 18-22. Visit www.artel.com for more information.