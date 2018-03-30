NAB Show: Aperi to Display Live Remote IP Sports Production Technology

LAS VEGAS — Aperi Corp. will display native IP sports technology for live remote production at the 2018 NAB Show, along with a new SMPTE 2110 network security application.

With a focus on live IP Media Function Virtualization (MFV) solutions, the company will present case studies profiling how top U.S. sports leagues and others use its virtualized technology to link venues and production bases to form practical, live remote production workflows, as well as how it can also benefit complex distribution applications.

Aperi will also show a new SMPTE 2110 native firewall app (with up to five in a single RU) to support 128 bidirectional flows of content per microserver; a suite of 2022 gateway and standard codecs, including H.264 and J2K; and a new TICO 4K compression app. They will also show a new single-RU multiviewer app that monitors hundreds of IP inputs, while creating five independent outputs in IP, SDI or HDMI.

Visitors will also see the latest V-Stack, now with expanded functionality to support multiple processes, such as feed monitoring, content logging, license management, as well as third-party orchestration and control systems. Aperi’s A2101 real-time dense network-edge media processor and gateway server, applicable to mobile production facilities and local-loop networks, will also be featured.

Aperi Corp. will be in booth SU11710.