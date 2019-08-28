Apantac Multiviewers to Demonstrate UHD Outputs at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—One of the highlights of Apantac’s stand at this year’s IBC conference—Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam—will be the addition of UHD outputs to its line of multiviewers, including the Mi-16, Mx-32, Mi-8 12G and Di-16.

Adding UHD outputs to its line of multiviewers enables the source window PIPs to be displayed with twice the horizontal number of pixels and twice the number of lines on a UHD panel. Apantac’s multiviewers can be paired with off-the-shelf UHD displays to create a multi-image display processing system.

Apantac’s updated multiviewers will be on display at stand 8.E43 during IBC 2019.