Angénieux Bringing New Zoom Lens to IBC 2017

SAINT-HÉAND, FRANCE—Angénieux will travel to IBC 2017 with two new series of lenses, the Angénieux Type EZ series for S35mm and larger image formats, and the new Optimo Style 48-130 lens.

Optimo Style 48-130

The Type EZ series lenses were designed for both Super 35mm and Full Frame/VV cameras. These lenses work with the new generation of large sensor digital cameras. It also features Interchangeable Rear Optics technology, a modular lens design that enables different lens configurations. The EZ series of lenses include the EZ1 and EZ22.

Angénieux will also showcase its new Optimo Ultra 12x lens. With IRO technology, the Optimo Ultra 12x is a multi-format high magnification lens. It comes with the standard PL mount lens and has a sub-mount system and is capable of covering three different formats: S35, U35 and FF/VV.

Another new addition to the Optimo lens series is the Optimo Style 48-130, a companion lens to the Optimo Style 16-40 T2.8, 30-76 T2.8 and the 10x Optimo Style 25-250 T3.5. The 48-130 covers an image circle up to 34.6mm in diameter with a constant T3 aperture throughout the entire zoom range.

Angénieux will also use the IBC show to feature some new accessories for its lens series.

IBC 2017 begins Sept. 15 and goes through Sept. 19. Angénieux will be located at booth 12.E36.