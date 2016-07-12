Ang Lee to Deliver IBC 2016 Keynote

LONDON—Director Ang Lee is to deliver a Keynote address at the IBC2016 Conference in Amsterdam.





Ang Lee

Lee, who directed “Life of Pi”and “Brokeback Mountain,” will speak on 12 September as part of the IBC Big Screen Experience.

The IBC Big Screen Experience is at the heart of the IBC2016 Conference, where more than 300 speakers are expected to attend to share insights on key issues at the heart of the entertainment, media and technology sector under the headline conference theme: Transformation in the “Digital Era: Leadership, Strategy and Creativity in Media and Entertainment.”

Julian Pinn, executive producer, IBC Big Screen Experience said, “There is no finer keynote presenter for this year’s IBC Big Screen Experience than Ang Lee and we are very honored to be hosting him.

“For over two decades, Ang Lee has shown true mastery in utilizing cutting-edge science and cinematographic techniques towards his creation of some of the very finest works of cinematic story-telling art.”

Ang Lee’s Keynote will set in the context of his latest work, “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” The revolutionary new cinematographic technique utilized is said to ‘unlock a new level of story-telling power and emotional connection with the on-screen characters’ and offer greater control over ‘preserving artistic integrity’ over the increasing range of delivery formats both within cinema and to the wider electronic entertainment market.

The director previously spoke about the work on his new film back in April as part of the 2016 NAB Show.

This year’s conference includes a new stream, Audiences and Advertising, which will seek to explore many of the changes and trends taking place with how people access and consume content and how all that content is paid for.

Registration for the Conference is currently open, with early-bird discounted rates available until 15 July.

This story originally appeared on TV Technology's sister publication TVBEurope.