‘American Sniper’ Cinematographer Tom Stern to Keynote NAB Show Tract

WASHINGTON—Academy Award nominee and “American Sniper” cinematographer Tom Stern will appear in a conversation at the NAB Show in Las Vegas next month. The session, “Heroes, Legends and ‘American Sniper:’ A Conversation With Tom Stern” will be the keynote presentation of the Creative Master Series, produced in partnership with the International Cinematographers Guild Local 600. It is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 1:45 – 2:45 p.m. in room No. 220 of the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall.



The one-on-one conversation will explore the Oscar nominee’s career and his association with Clint Eastwood. The two worked together on “Mystic River,” “Million Dollar Baby” and “Flags of Our Fathers.” Attendees will learn about Stern’s history as a gaffer, his on-set creative process, his insights into working with crews worldwide, and his experiences using digital capture to visualize 2014’s highest grossing film, “American Sniper.”



Stern joins Creative Master Series participants Robert Yeoman, ASC, (Oscar nominee and cinematographer of “The Grand Budapest Hotel”); Sandra Adair (editor of and Oscar nominee for “Boyhood”); animators and VFX artists of the video game “Destiny;” and music and SFX craftspeople from various projects, including “Gone Girl” and the “Call of Duty” franchise.



The Creative Master Series at NAB Show focuses on the craftsmanship of content creation and attracts cinematographers, film and VFX editors, production management for film, TV and online, content creators, content owners, programmers, and aggregators.



Additional conference partners include American Cinema Editors, American Society of Cinematographers, Entertainment Industries Council, Motion Picture Sound Editors, New York Festivals, Production Music Association, and the Visual Effects Society.