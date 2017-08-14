AIMS Sets Up Shop at IP Showcase for IBC 2017

BOTHELL, WASH.—IP will continue to be a hot topic of discussion at this year’s IBC show and the Alliance for IP Media Solutions has made sure it will be on hand to talk about it.

AIMS will serve as one of the presenters of the IP Showcase at IBC 2017, along with AES, AMWA, EBU, IABM, IBC, MNA, SMPTE and VSF. The goal of the area will be to provide information on using IP for real-time media. There will be an area for illustrating general SMPTE ST 2110 interoperability; a live production area showing a working live production system based on SMPTE ST 2110; a playout area featuring a working playout and contribution system based on SMPTE ST 2110; and an AMWA Connection Management area to demonstrate progress toward the connection-management specification IS-05. There will also be the AIMS “IP in Action” wall, which will display information about reference sites that use IP technology on the AIMS roadmap.

AIMS will also be represented at the IP Showcase Theater, sponsored by IABM. The Theater will give educational presentations on IP installations or IP technology based on and in support of the AIMS roadmap. More than 40 presentations are planned throughout the show.

In addition, AIMS members at the show will feature AIMS-branded sections in their booths to showcase cross-vendor interoperability using transport technologies on the AIMS roadmap. AIMS members will collaborate with each other to highlight specific workflows that are possible in IP today, like contribution, live production, playout and distribution.

AIMS will officially be located in Meeting Room E106 during IBC 2017, which takes place from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.