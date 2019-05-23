AIMS Plans AV over IP Educational Sessions at InfoComm

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions is taking an educational role at InfoComm 2019, announcing that it will have representatives from member companies giving presentations on adopting open standards for AV over IP. The presentations will take place over three days at the AIMS Theatre at booth 375.

AIM will host the educational presentations from 10 a.m.-3:15 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday of the conference and from 10-11:30 a.m. on Friday. The scheduled presentations, which will be repeated throughout the three days, are:

“Who is AIMS and What is SMPTE ST 2110?” from Andre Testa, director of ASIC/FPGA Engineering at Matrox;

“NMOS: The Open AV Over IP API” from Andrew Starks, director of product management, Macnica;

“How Open Standards Like AES67 and ST 2110 Drive Innovation” by Bill Rounopoulos, business development manager, OEM & Partnerships, Ross Video;

“ST 2110 and Intercomm” from Martin Dyster, vice president of business development-TV for The Telos Alliance

In addition, AIMS members are also slated to participate in the session “Audio and Video Streaming Using Established IP Standards” that will be held on Tuesday, 1-3 p.m., during the show. AIMS members participating in the session, and their topics of focus, are:

“The Origins of Audio Over IP and the Need for Standards” from Richard Zwiebel, vice president, systems strategy, QSC;

“There’s Nothing to Be Afraid of With SMPTE ST 2110” by Andrew Starks;

“The Open Standards-Based Methodfor AV Over IP,” Scott Barella, chief technology officer at Pesa and deputy chairman of AIMS ProAV Working Group;

“Next-Gen IP for Networked Media—Collision or Convergence?” from Karl Paulsen, CTO, Diversified

InfoComm 2019 takes place from June 8-14 in Orlando, Fla.