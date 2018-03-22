AIMS Is Key Sponsor for 2018 NAB Show IP Showcase

BOTHELL, WASH.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions will set itself down at the IP Showcase in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center for the duration of the 2018 NAB Show. As one of the showcase’s sponsor, AIMS will highlight progress on the move toward uniform IP interoperability.

The IP Showcase is being set up as a one-stop shop for NAB attendees to understand using IP for real-time media. The booth will highlight key technologies and offer seven demonstration areas focused on IP workflows: format flexibility from SD to UHD; simplifying discovery and registration with AMWA IS-04 and IS-05; compatibility between AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110-30; audio/video lip sync and handling of multichannel audio; design of deterministic IP systems with COTS IP switches using SMPTE ST 2110-21; SDI and IP conversion and harmonized timing with SMPTE ST 2059; and system resiliency and protection from data loss using SMPTE ST 2022-7.

AIMS’ additional plans for showcasing IP include an “IP in Action” wall, which will display information about reference sites that use IP technology on the AIMS roadmap. The organization also plans to demonstrate IP’s real-world power with an all IP-production room broadcasting live during the show. AIMS members will also be making presentations in the IP Showcase Theater.

Furthermore, AIMS members are slated to present 10 papers during the NAB Show covering a range of topics for media-over-IP workflows. Thirty AIMS members will also have AIMS-branded sections of their booths.

AIMS will be located at booth C12634 during the 2018 NAB Show, which runs from April 7-12 in Las Vegas.

