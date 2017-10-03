AES New York Hosting One WTC Broadcasting Operations Event

NEW YORK—2017 marks a big year for One World Trade Center, as television transmission will be returning to the building. To recognize the event, AES New York has announced it will host an exclusive event that will look at the broadcast operations of One WTC.

Part of the Broadcasting and Streaming Track of the convention, the One WTC event will feature a guided tour by John Lyons, Durst Organization, of the One WTC broadcast facility as it finalizes its preparations for broadcasting before the end of the year. In all, the event will cover the design, development and technology of the facility.

The event is opened to all convention attendees, but there is a limited capacity and requires mandatory pre-registration. Registered convention attendees can begin applying for the event on a first-come, first-serve basis on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. ET. Individual registration only; no plus-one or group options.

AES will host the event on the opening night of AES New York, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.