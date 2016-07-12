AES Los Angeles Early Registration Now Open

NEW YORK—The 141st Audio Engineering Society International Convention, which will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, is now open for early registration. AES offers special pricing on multiple premium All Access options, this includes the full Tech Program and Exhibit-Plus registration (for free by using promo code AES141NOW at checkout for advanced registration).

AES 141 will feature engineers, producers and researchers present Technical Program sessions, including panels, lectures, workshops and tutorials, as well as three days of the gear exhibition.

In addition to the Exhibit-Plus option, Student and AES members can receive discounts for the AVAR conference. Special housing rates are also available. Find out more about early registration at aesshow.com.

The 141st AES International Convention will take place from Sept. 29-Oct. 2.