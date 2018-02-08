Actus Digital Heads to HPA With Updated Clip Factory

BRUSSELS—Actus Digital will take up a spot in the Innovation Zone at the 2018 HPA Tech Retreat to showcase its latest improvements of its Clip Factory system, which handles broadcast to OTT clip creation and publishing.

Clip Factory ingests live broadcast content and enables immediate clipping, editing, transcoding and publishing to OTT and social platform of choice. It also expedites and automates the process and reduces time-to-OTT availability. Clip Factory automatically identifies and marks beginnings and ends of ad breaks and programming boundaries and enables simple and frame-accurate inclusion/exclusion of each segment.

The 2018 HPA Tech Retreat will take place from Feb. 20-22 in Palm Springs, Calif.