Accuweather to Present Storyteller System at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB show, Accuweather will present new features for its Storyteller interactive touchscreen system for TV newscasts. With its intuitive interface, Storyteller makes it faster and easier to deliver network-quality presentations that integrate breaking news, weather, traffic, maps, social media and user generated content from an interactive touchscreen.

Among the new features being highlighted are: Campaign Trail, Social Pulse, Map Desk and Storm Director.

Campaign Trail integrates election updates, hyper-local detailed voting maps, video from area polling stations, and dynamic, turnkey graphics designed to engage viewers.

Social Pulse pulls, sorts and integrates relevant social media content from Facebook, Twitter, and other social platforms, with editing, display, and location-based search capabilities, making viewers part of breaking news stories.

MapDesk is an interactive street-level mapping solution that integrates text, live-streaming cameras, pre-produced videos and images, and other media. And Storm Director is a customizable weather solution that integrates breaking weather into news presentations.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Accuweatherwill be in booth SL6010. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.