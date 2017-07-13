4K 4Charity Fun Run at IBC 2017 Accepting Registrants

PORTLAND, ORE.—IBC attendees will once again be able to lace up their shoes and take part in the annual 4K 4Charity Fun Run organized by AWS Elemental. Registration to participate in the event is now open, as is sponsorship opportunities.

This year, proceeds from the run will go to global nonprofit partner Heifer International, which links communities and helps bring sustainable agriculture and commerce to areas with history of poverty, and local nonprofit Stitching NewTechKids, an Amsterdam-based foundation that helps develop computer science education for primary school children ages four through 12.

Sponsors for this year’s run currently include AWS Elemental, Aspera, ABOX42, Dolby Laboratories, Verimatrix, Brightcove, Conviva, Irdeto, Vizrt, ChyronHego, SVG Europe, association partner IBC and media partners NewBay Media and Rapid TV News. Sponsorship commitments must be submitted by Aug. 1. Contact Kate Incerto for more information at incertok@elemental.com.

The 4K 4Charity Fun Run is a 2.49 mile run/walk that will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 through Amsterdam’s Amsetlpark. For more information, or to register, visit www.4K4Charity.com/run/IBC.