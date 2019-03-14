360 Systems Spotlighting TSS 1080P Server at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The 360 Systems booth on the 2019 NAB Show floor will be featuring one of the latest servers available from the company, the TSS 1080p Variable Time Delay Server. This new server features the same functionality as the TSS 2470II but also is able to support 1080p format.

The TSS 1080P is designed to simplify changing the output delay time, as well as providing transport controls and four programmable quick set buttons. Using 10-bit H.264 encoding at 100Mbps the server is able to provide full 1080p HD video resolution for the rebroadcasting live sporting events, eSports and other content.

Additional features of the TSS 1080P includes HDSDI, SDSDI compatibility; is configurable for 29.97/59.94 or 25/50 fps operation; frame accurate delay; delay feed from 30 seconds to 24 hours; an outplay channel that can pause, variplay, jog, locate or play within the recorded time; has live feed monitor and delay outputs; GPIO control compatibility; and a Linux-based OS.

360 Systems will display all of its products at booth C654 during the convention. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.