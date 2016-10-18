360 Systems Showcasing TSS Minis at NAB New York

NEW YORK—360 Systems is going small at this year’s NAB Show New York, providing attendees a look at its new TSS Mini-2100 and 2200 servers. Both models provide the same features of the TSS full size servers, but are 30 percent shorter according to the company.

The TSS Mini-2100 features one bi-directional and one playout channel, while the TSS Mini-2200 offers two bi-directional channels with record or playout options. The models feature redundant cooling and power, an intuitive graphic user interface, and HDSDI and SDSDI compatibility.

306 Systems will be located at booth 631 during NAB Show New York, which will run from Nov. 9-10.