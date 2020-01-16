2020 NAB Best of Show Awards Open for Nominations

WASHINGTON—The time has come for 2020 NAB Show exhibitors to put forward their latest products for consideration for the seventh annual Future Best of Show Awards, honoring excellence in technology and innovation.

From now until April 3, exhibitors can nominate new products for awards presented by Future publications TV Technology, TVBEurope, Digital Video, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World, Pro Sound News and Sound & Video Contractor.

The winners will be selected by panels of professional users and magazine and site editors, based on descriptions provided by companies via the official nomination form, as well as on-site evaluation at the show.

Exhibitors can also nominate their company for the Booth Design Award.

Upon submitting a nomination, exhibitors will receive a nominee logo to display in their booth and for social media marketing. Each nominated product will also be featured in a post-show digital Program Guide that offers an overview of new technology at the NAB Show. Read the 2019 Program Guide for an example.

For more information about the 2020 NAB Best of Show Awards, visit the FAQ page. To nominate, visit the official Best of Show website.

The 2020 NAB Show will take place from April 18-April 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.