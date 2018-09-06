2019 HPA Accepting Proposals for Tech Retreat Program

BURBANK—The Hollywood Professionals Association is seeking proposals for the main program and breakfast roundtables at the 2019 HPA Tech Retreat, Feb. 13-15, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, Ca. The event draws post production, digital FX professionals and content creations professionals from around the world to network and learn about industry innovations.

The main program presentations are set for Wednesday-Friday. These presentations are strictly reserved for marketing-free content. Presentations can consist of anything related to moving images and associated sounds, including AR, VR, content protection, dynamic range, enhanced cinema, frame rate, loss recovery, and more. Presentation proposals should one or two sentences and must come from the proposed presenter. Typical presentations last for 30 minutes, including set-up and Q&A. The deadline to submit main program proposals is COB, Friday, Oct 26.

Breakfast roundtables also take place Wednesday-Friday, beginning at 7:30 AM. Unlike the main program, moderator-led breakfast roundtables can include marketing information. There is no vetting process for breakfast roundtables, but all moderators must be registered for the retreat. Proposals for breakfast roundtables must be submitted by their proposed moderators and once the maximum number of tables is reached (32 per day), no more can be accepted. Tables are provided on a first come, first serve basis.

The HPA Tech Retreat normally sells out and slots for the main and breakfast programs fill up quickly, according to the organization. “It is a ‘big picture’ event with an emphasis on real world application of imagination,” said Seth Hallen, HPA president.

Proposals can be sent to Mark Schubin at TVMark@EarthLink.net or Media.Mark.Schubin@GMail.com by the Oct.r 26 deadline.

For registration information, check the HPA website.