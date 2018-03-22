2018 NAB Show: SSL to Release Immersive Audio for Broadcast Audio Production Platform

LAS VEGAS—The 2018 NAB Show will serve as the official launch of Solid State Logic’s (SSL) System T v2.0 software, which puts immersive audio for ATSC 3.0, Dolby Atmos and MPEG-H at the heart of this IP-based broadcast audio production platform’s architecture.

With the emergence of 3D immersive audio in broadcast and film, System T’s new three-axis co-ordinate panning incorporates two- or four-channel overhead speakers into the available channel and bus formats; and positions mono and stereo sources in a 3D sound field. System T can also fine-tune spatial components as multichannel 3D sources are added to the mix.

Completing System T’s immersive feature set is a collection of processing tools and intelligent down-mixing. It also supports formats, such as 5.1.2, 5.1.4, 7.1.2 and 7.1.4 (with side channels and rear channels), as well as 4.0.4, which is designed for beds and stems to ensure that the center channel remains available for dialogue and commentary.

System T v2.0 also introduces “appified” software, whereby software interface components launch as separate applications that are available across multi-screen control surfaces and PC control stations.

SSL is also introducing the most comprehensive DAW control available in a broadcast console. It makes full use of System T touchscreen and hardware controls and includes a dedicated screen interface for control over the DAW mixer environment and transport controls. SSL will also demonstrate v2.0 with its S500, S300, Tempest Control Rack (TCR) systems,and complete network I/O range, with demos of its SSL Live console.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Solid State Logic will be in booth C3026. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

