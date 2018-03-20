2018 NAB Show: Pliant Plans to Display Wireless Intercom Solutions

LAS VEGAS—Pliant Technologies is going to show its CrewCom wireless intercom system at the 2018 NAB Show. It features exceptional voice quality, high user counts, unparalleled range and scalability and user-friendly, full-duplex wireless radio packs. Users can use the 2.4GHz or 900MHz frequency bands, or mix the two.

CrewCom offers the flexibility of a matrix/party-line without the cost or limitations of either system. With its decentralized platform approach, CrewCom puts dependable, global RF coverage where it’s needed.

Pliant will also display its CrewWare intuitive graphical software, which enables comprehensive offline configuration, online control and real-time monitoring of system components.

CrewCom will also display CrewNet—which coordinates and transports system timing, audio conferences, signaling and control over a single mode Cat-5e or greater fiber network, further extending the wireless intercom range—and SmartBoom PRO professional headsets.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Pliant Technologies, LLC will be in booth C7947. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

