2018 NAB Show: PlayBox to Show Branding, Playout and Streaming Solutions
LAS VEGAS—To facilitate IPTV, web streaming and video on demand, Playbox Technology Limited will show IP-based broadcast channel branding, playout and streaming solutions—including the CloudAir Software as a Service—at the 2018 NAB Show. Designed for 24/7 IPTV and web streaming operations, CloudAir is scalable from one to many channels and can be set-up quickly without the capital cost and maintenance of on-premise installations.
CloudAir offers remote access and control via a secure web browser and enables reliable IP-based workflows for linear or non-linear distribution. It now has a transcoder that handles MPEG PS/TS, MXF, QT, AVI, MP4, GXF, MPG2, H.264, ProRes, DNX HD and MJPEG file wrappers and formats. Available via software licensing or subscription, CloudAir can be configured as a standalone cloud system or a unified hybrid solution using the PlayBox Neo Channel in a Box, which is based on the AirBox Neo server for on-site operational flexibility.
Another PlayBox product, ProductionAirBox Neo now integrates with the Associated Press ENPS, Ross Inception and MiraMedia MiraNews newsroom computer systems via MOS gateway. And, a Facebook API implementation for SocialMediaBox Neo now enables re-use of archived feeds and display 'likes' for each post.
Also on display will be Neo TS Time Delay, a compact, full-featured IP-based delay server that provides programmable delay of multiple IP transport streams for DTV broadcasters operating across multiple time zones.
The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Playbox Technology Limited will be in booth N4520. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.
