2018 NAB Show: LiveU to Tout Bonded Cellular Solutions

LAS VEGAS—To demonstrate its LiveU Wireless At-Home Production solution, LiveU will produce a live show from its LiveU Studio at the 2018 NAB Show. Hosted by Don Baine, “The Gadget Professor,” the show will feature product announcements, industry news and trends and expert interviews. LiveU’s LU600 portable transmission solution will drive the live content back to The Gadget Professor’s Scottsdale, Ariz., studio for real-time production, including switching, graphics and distribution.

With LiveU’s 4K HEVC Pro Card, the LU600 offers high-quality video and a high bitrate, fast file transfers and low delay, using one of the smallest portable cellular bonding units on the market.

LiveU will also use its LiveU Solo, a high quality, plug-and-play live streaming device, to send a live stream—from around the convention and Las Vegas—to its Facebook Page. LiveU Solo can be managed and controlled remotely via a web interface or smart device. Built on LiveU’s proven bonding technology, Solo lets users live stream to popular social media and online video sites.

LiveU also is also planning to present its newly enhanced Solo suite of cloud production services, including the ability to insert real-time graphics into a live stream in the cloud.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. LiveUwill be in boothC2617. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

Read up on all of TVT's NAB Show Sneak Peeks and other 2018 NAB Show news here.