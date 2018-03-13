2018 NAB Show: ENCO to Demo Automated Captioning Advances

LAS VEGAS—At the 2018 NAB Show, ENCO will demonstrate the greater speed and accuracy of its enCaption4 automated closed captioning solution. These operational advancements boost accuracy to 90 percent or higher, meeting mandated compliancy requirements for live captioning, while better serving hearing-impaired viewers.

These accuracy improvements result from enCaption4’s advanced speech-to-text engine, which leverages machine learning technology breakthroughs to develop a deep neural network approach to voice recognition. By closing the gap between live speech and corresponding caption displays, broadcasters can offer an improved viewer experience for news, sports, talk shows and other live programming.

Configurable on-premises or as a cloud-based solution, enCaption4 lets broadcasters provide accurate captions, even for breaking news or weather alerts, when it’s often difficult to find qualified live captioners on short notice.

MOS integration with popular Newsroom Computer Systems (NRCS) allows enCaption4 to automatically learn correct spellings from news scripts and rundowns prior to live newscasts. Its multi-speaker identification feature eliminates crosstalk and other on-air confusion when multiple hosts and guests are contributing to live broadcasts. It identifies speech from each speaker through dedicated microphones, and processes each speaker separately, with support for more than 20 languages.

ENCO will also show a cloud-based, file-based service that provides audio transcripts with 99-percent accuracy for rebroadcasts, including re-runs and online distribution. This cloud transcription workflow makes it easy to upload recorded shows from which a transcriptionist will generate a transcript that will be accessible from the cloud within two to eight hours, with the higher accuracy the FCC expects for non-live broadcasts.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. ENCO will be in booth N3824. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

