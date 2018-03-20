2018 NAB Show: Embrionix to Showcase IP Core Processing for 4K/UHD and Multiviewers

LAS VEGAS—Embrionix will showcase new SMPTE ST2110/2022-6-7-compliant IP core processing and gateway solutions that optimize 4K/UHD IP production at the 2018 NAB Show, as well as ultra-compact, high-density IP multiviewers.

The emMODULAR-48-8 IP aggregation/processing frame moves 4K/UHD over a 25GigE network to enable clean IP switching. Within its 1RU frame, it offers up to 80x 4K/UHD, or 96x 3G miniaturized Embrionix gateways.

Embrionix will also debut a new version of its modular emVIEW products, which are compact, standalone IP throwdown boxes. The product line includes the emVIEW-U-DMI, which installs on the back of an HDMI monitor and features frame sync, audio shuffling at the edge, 4K/UHD support and hitless redundancy.

The emVIEW-U-2-DMI maximizes a 25GigE pipe by providing two distinct HDMI outputs to monitors, while receiving any type of senders, including narrow or wide profile, with control through Ember+, RESTful or NMOS protocols.

The new emFUSION-6 standalone gateway, also set for the show, enables remote control of up to five unmanned camera feeds, camera pan/zoom/tilt parameters and signal returns via a single fiber link. Its two aggregation ports can be used for link redundancy.

A series of new multiviewers will be on hand, including the emQUAD, emSFP-QUAD and emVIEW-6, can be installed on the back of HDMI monitors to enable smart IP monitoring. These high-density, standalone multiviewers use Embrionix software-defined emSFP-QUAD technology to create a mosaic view from four SMPTE ST2110 streams.

Another multiviewer, the emSFP-QUAD, offers a 1RU emMODULAR frame that accommodates 48x quad split views. It can be plugged directly into existing 10GigE IP switches, or deployed in standalone frames. The emVIEW-6 model enables 4x quad views from a compact throwdown box. The modular design can be configured with SDI or HDMI inputs or outputs. All Embrionix solutions are designed to save space, shrink costs and future-proof IP infrastructures.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Embrionix will be in booth N4111.

