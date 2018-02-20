2018 NAB Show: Elements to Showcase AI Media Monitoring and Analysis

LAS VEGAS—Elements will use the 2018 NAB Show to highlight the integration of Veritone artificial intelligence recognition engines within the company’s Elements Media Library media asset management system.

The AI engines perform automated media monitoring and analysis, and automatically detect images, such as faces, objects and logos, as well as enable automatic speech-to-text transcriptions. They also analyze, dissect and index every video frame, as well as audio and metadata, making it easier to search media assets in the Media Library as well as the company’s high performance storage systems, such as Elements One.

The Media Library now contains rough-cut editing tools that streamline the collaborative, review and approvals processes by allowing frame-accurate comments and drawings to be added directly on source material. And since the AI functionality is directly accessible through Adobe Premiere, editors can search the Elements Media Library from within Premiere.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Elementswill be in boothSL14508. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

