2018 NAB Show: Digital Nirvana to Tout Cloud-based Caption Generation Service

LAS VEGAS—At the 2018 NAB Show, Digital Nirvana will feature its full suite of media management products and services, including an automated, cloud-based caption generation service that provides automated speech-to-text conversion and experienced captioners for pre-recorded and online video content.

The caption synchronization service automatically re-aligns live broadcast captions for online usage. The subtitling creation service utilizes automated speech-to-text capabilities for multi-format or customized subtitling generation in all standard broadcast and IP formats. And the video logging service automatically generates transcripts, keywords, etc., for the footage prior to editing.

On the product side, CAR/TS (Capture, Analyze, Replay – Transport Stream) is a standalone media management product that records and monitors the transport stream, provides alerts of non-compliance and offers time-shifted playout. Monitor IQ Media Management Platform Lite can monitor and repurpose content using a web-based GUI without hardware. It can accommodate one ATSC channel along with sub channels FM/AM, ASI or SDI input.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Digital Nirvana will be in booth SU10121. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

